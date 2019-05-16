Video: Todd Rundgren in the PPG Paints Green Room

Posted 2:11 PM, May 16, 2019, by

Multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer, Todd Rundgren, sits down in the PPG Paints Green Room to talk a bit about the music industry today and some of his ties to the Chicago area. Find out what his least favorite song to perform live is, what nearby sports team his son played for and more!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.