× uh-PARENT-ly | Parenting a gay child: how coming out is a process for the whole family

A 2017 Gallup poll showed 4.5 percent of adults identify as LGBT. That’s up from 3.5 in 2012. And more than 8 percent of millennials identify as LGBT. How can families navigate what might be unfamiliar territory? Is it OK for parents to worry about discrimination? What are the best ways to communicate love and acceptance?

Kristin Russo cofounded Everyone Is Gay and My Kid Is Gay, both organizations that provide advice, guidance, and education to LGBTQIA youth and their families. She also is the co-author of This Is a Book for Parents of Gay Kids. She tells uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos that parents and kids will make mistakes, but that’s OK.