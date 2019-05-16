× Thought Leader Don Lloyd: U.S. & China Tariffs “Who Can Hold Their Breath Longest?”

The global markets have been all over the place recently with Chinese tariffs and the UK’s Brexit situation consistently making headlines. Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) is looking at the major shift in the global business scene and recognizes that these are opportunities for other countries and businesses to step in and help. Steve Grzanich and The Associated Bank Thought Leader sorted through the major international drivers, but then looked at ways to strategize around it.