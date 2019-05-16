The Top Five@5 (05/16/19): Bill de Blasio announces run for President in 2020, President Trump introduces a new immigration reform plan, ‘Family Guy’ makes fun of Sean Hannity, Todd Stroger gets a job in radio, and more…

Posted 7:10 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:09PM, May 16, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the official dedication ceremony of the Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island Thursday, May 16, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, May 16th, 2019:

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his run for President in 2020. President Trump unveiled his administration’s new plan to reform immigration. The Proposal calls for a points-based system that prioritizes skilled workers who speak English. Elton John’s biopic ‘Rocketman’ premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. ‘Family Guy’ takes a huge swipe at Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, and Todd Stroger gets a job in radio.

