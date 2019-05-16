× The Top Five@5 (05/16/19): Bill de Blasio announces run for President in 2020, President Trump introduces a new immigration reform plan, ‘Family Guy’ makes fun of Sean Hannity, Todd Stroger gets a job in radio, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, May 16th, 2019:

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his run for President in 2020. President Trump unveiled his administration’s new plan to reform immigration. The Proposal calls for a points-based system that prioritizes skilled workers who speak English. Elton John’s biopic ‘Rocketman’ premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. ‘Family Guy’ takes a huge swipe at Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, and Todd Stroger gets a job in radio.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3640286/3640286_2019-05-17-000226.64kmono.mp3

