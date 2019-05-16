× The Opening Bell 5/16/19: Big Business Warming Up To Bitcoin

On the global scene, Chinese tariffs and Brexit are still at the top of the list, but Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) sees these situations as something temporary, and in the end, the Associated Bank Thought Leader explained how this is a business opportunity with ways to strategize around it. (At 22:16) Brian Amoah (Co-founder of Chicago Crypto Capital – a Blockchain and Cryptocurency Investment Advisory Firm) then updated Steve Grzanich on the latest buzz surrounding Bitcoin and how the finance industry backing it helped drive a jump in price.