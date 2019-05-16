× The Mincing Rascals 05.16.19: Trump Tower Chicago business declines, paying for prison, scooter sharing program, antiabortion in Alabama

The Mincing Rascals is John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. They begin by addressing the Trump Organization’s rationalization for the falling business at the Trump Tower. Then, the Rascals discuss the new law in Will County to charge those incarcerated for their time in jail. Plus, with the city of Chicago planning a pilot of a scooter sharing program, the Rascals have some qualms. The Rascals move on to the topic of the new Alabama law restricting abortion in almost all cases. And, the debate transitions to Trump Land, the China trade tariff and more.

John has a message for the man who caught Albert Pujols’ 2,000-RBI ball.

Eric recommends checking out the “Punch Up the Jam” episode in which Toto’s “Africa” is discussed.

Patti has a PSA for Uber riders after her funny encounter.