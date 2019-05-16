× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.16.19: Lost cars, antiabortion in Alabama, “Hamilton” prepares to leave

John Williams checked in first with WGN-TV Meteorologist Tom Skilling on the thunderstorm warning that later expired. Then, Institute for Justice Attorney Diana Simpson describes Veronica Walker-Davis’s case against the city of Chicago, after her car was impounded through no fault of her own. Listeners say whom they believe is to blame in the case. And, in light of the national attention on the antiabortion law in Alabama, John hears from AL.com Faith, Culture and Politics Columnist Dana Hall McCain, who explains why she advocates for the law. Finally, Chicago Tribune Theatre Critic Chris Jones talks about the benefits of having had Hamilton produced in Chicago, just ahead of its January closing.