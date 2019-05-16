Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

The 8th Annual Jarrett Payton Foundation Golf Outing sponsored by Jewel-Osco and WGN Radio

Posted 11:11 AM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, May 16, 2019

WGN Radio is proud to partner with The Jarrett Payton Foundation to raise awareness for PROJECT: NO BULL.

Join us on Thursday, June 6th for the 8th Annual Jarrett Payton Foundation Golf Outing at Ruffled Feather Golf Club in Lemont, IL where the Steve Cochran show will be broadcasting live from 6am – 10am with special guest Roe Conn.  Shotgun start at 8am with lunch to follow. Buy tickets or donate here.

PROJECT: NO BULL is an in-school, anti-bullying program led by Jarrett Payton that features influential projects that help create and maintain safe environments for our youth. The Jarrett Payton Foundation is committed to positively impacting the lives of children and adolescents physically, emotionally, and psychologically by creating and providing programs that present them with a wide variety of opportunities specifically designed to develop their leadership skills and enrich their lives.

Join WGN Radio in supporting PROJECT: NO BULL. Visit jayrettpayton.org for more information on ways you can be involved.

 

