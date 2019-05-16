Steve Cochran Full Show 05.16.19: Who’s job is it to call back when a call drops?

Posted 3:27 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10AM, May 16, 2019

Steve Cochran

Good news…The Chicago accents is ranked among the sexiest in America! Today Steve Cochran and the crew ask the pressing question…Who’s job is it to call back when a call drops?  Chuck Todd joins the show to talk about the upcoming presidential race as well as his Bloomington, IL roots.  And the team from Uncle Nearest Whiskey jump on air to  share the historic background of the local whiskey and the proper way to sip the popular spirit. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.