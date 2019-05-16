× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.16.19: Who’s job is it to call back when a call drops?

Good news…The Chicago accents is ranked among the sexiest in America! Today Steve Cochran and the crew ask the pressing question…Who’s job is it to call back when a call drops? Chuck Todd joins the show to talk about the upcoming presidential race as well as his Bloomington, IL roots. And the team from Uncle Nearest Whiskey jump on air to share the historic background of the local whiskey and the proper way to sip the popular spirit.