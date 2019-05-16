Space expert Rod Pyle on the Artemis Space Program, Asteroid Disaster Scenarios and his new book “Heroes of the Space Age”

May 16, 2019

Heroes of the Space Age by Rod Pyle

Rod Pyle is an award winning filmmaker, writer and journalist on the topic of space.

On this orbit around the Nick Digilio Show, Rod talks bout the latest efforts to return to the moon, the likelihood of destruction by asteroid and his latest book, “Heroes of the Space Age” which profiles the men and women responsible for our first foray into the final frontier.

