Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady has concerns about recreational marijuana legislation in Springfield

Posted 7:26 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:25PM, May 16, 2019

In this Friday, May 30, 2014 photo, lawmakers argues legislation and push forward toward adjournment while on the House floor during session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. The Illinois General Assembly wrapped up its spring session shortly after midnight Saturday, but not before the Senate approved a $1 billion capital bill funding roads and bridge projects across the state. Legislative leaders headed home with several looming issues not addressed, a byproduct, members said, of the upcoming November election. The House adjourned Friday evening. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about how various pieces of legislation are progressing through the Illinois General Assembly. Such legislation includes sports gambling, recreational marijuana, and a tax rate change.

