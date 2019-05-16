× Roe Conn Full Show (5/16/19): Demetrius Ivory breaks down the severe weather impacting the Chicago area, State Sen. Bill Brady on the agenda in Springfield, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, May 16th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory reports on a line of severe storms that produce hail & a tornado, Illinois Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady looks at how legalized sports betting, recreational marijuana, & the proposed tax law changes are progressing through the Illinois General Assembly, famed legal attorney Mike Monico explains the legal path for abortion legislation to be taken up by the Supreme Court, Kevin Powell reports on his excursion to find CBD oil, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard weighs the likelihood Alabama’s abortion legislation will be taken up by the Supreme Court, and Richard Roeper reviews: “John Wick 3,” “The Professor,” & “The Professor.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3640292/3640292_2019-05-17-004032.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!