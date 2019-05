× Patti + 4 Comedians = Lots of Laughs | 05.15.19

On this episode on the Patti Vasquez Show, laughter dominates the show as Patti welcomes regular contributor to the show Dr. Charles Turck, and Comedians : Dwayne Kennedy, Paul Farahvar, Mona Aburmishan and Judy Gold!

