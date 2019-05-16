× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-16-19: “Trump treats Chicago like we treat Wisconsin. Sorry Wisconsin”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include President Trump pardoning former Sun-Times publisher Conrad Black, President Trump saying that nobody is buying Trump Tower condos in Chicago is because of perceived gun violence, “Hamilton” ending on January 5th, 2020, the Cubs losing to the Reds, the Sox beginning a four-game series against the Blue Jays and the Milwaukee Bucks being just three wins away from making the NBA Finals.