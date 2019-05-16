Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-16-19: “Trump treats Chicago like we treat Wisconsin. Sorry Wisconsin”

Posted 5:11 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:10PM, May 16, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include President Trump pardoning former Sun-Times publisher Conrad Black, President Trump saying that nobody is buying Trump Tower condos in Chicago is because of perceived gun violence, “Hamilton” ending on January 5th, 2020, the Cubs losing to the Reds, the Sox beginning a four-game series against the Blue Jays and the Milwaukee Bucks being just three wins away from making the NBA Finals.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.