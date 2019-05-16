× Comedian Judy Gold is pure comedy GOLD!

The wickedly funny, two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian and actress, Judy Gold, joins Bill and Wendy show. Judy chats about her career, the process of writing her first book, shares her views on President Trump, and more.



Who: Comedian Judy Gold

When: Thursday, May 16th 9:15PM

Friday, May 17th 8:00 & 10:15PM

Saturday, May 18th 7:00PM, 9:00PM, & 11:15PM

Where: Zanies in Chicago, 1548 N. Wells Street, Chicago IL 60610

Cost: Tickets are $25.

Info: Call 312-337-4027 or visit chicago.zanies.com. For more on Gold, visit judygold.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.