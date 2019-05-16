× Hoge and Jahns: Current Depth Chart, NFL Draft Lottery, and What’s Up With the Jets?

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns spend time during one of the few “NFL down periods” during the calendar year talking about whether the league should follow in the footsteps of the NBA and NHL by adopting a draft lottery. The guys also discuss the situation developing in New York, where former Bears’ offensive coordinator, Adam Gase, is not only the head coach but also the interim general manager after the team fired Mike Maccagnan. Later on, Hoge and Jahns go over the Bears’ depth chart, pointing out which position battles will be most intriguing heading into camp. The crew wrap the pod by making a bet on which kicker will win the starting job.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!