Does ‘John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum’ bring back the action? Richard Roeper reviews the third installment of this action franchise.
Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s latest film releases:
‘John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum’- starring Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry
‘The Professor’- starring Johnny Depp
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!