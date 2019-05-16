Does ‘John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum’ bring back the action? Richard Roeper reviews the third installment of this action franchise.

Posted 7:25 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:22PM, May 16, 2019

Keanu Reeves stars as 'John Wick' in JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM. Photo Credit: Mark Rogers.

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s latest film releases:

‘John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum’- starring Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry

‘The Professor’- starring Johnny Depp

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.