× Dean Richards reviews “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”, “A Dog’s Journey” & “The Sun is Also a Star”

Bill and Wendy speak to the fantastic Dean Richards! Dean tells us what’s going on in the world of entertainment and he reviews new films, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”, “A Dog’s Journey” & “The Sun is Also a Star”.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.