City Club of Chicago: Mayor Pete Buttigieg

May 16, 2019

Mayor Pete Buttigieg – Presidential Candidate

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg is in his eighth and final year as Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Pete was first elected mayor in 2011 at only 29 years old and re-elected in 2015 with 80 percent of the vote.

Under his leadership, South Bend has reimagined its role in the global economy, spurring job growth and major investment in advanced industries such as data and technology. At the same time, Pete emphasized building a South Bend community where every resident—regardless of race, religion, gender, or orientation—could feel safe and included.

Pete has more years of government experience than the president, more years of executive government experience than the vice president, and more military experience than anybody to walk into the Oval Office since President George H. W. Bush.

Pete served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve and took an unpaid seven-month leave during his mayoral term to deploy to Afghanistan. For his counterterrorism work, he earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal.

A Rhodes Scholar at Oxford and a graduate of Harvard University, Pete lives with his husband Chasten in the same South Bend neighborhood where he grew up, with their two rescue dogs, Truman and Buddy.