Chuck Todd: “Just because you sit next to Joe Maddon doesn’t make you Joe Maddon”

Posted 3:26 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17AM, May 16, 2019

Moderator Chuck Todd introduces U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Republican Corey Stewart at the start of a Virginia senatorial debate, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Capital One headquarters, in McLean, Va. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Chuck Todd joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the upcoming presidential race as well as his connection to Bloomington, IL.

