Actors of the the award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, including its composer and creator, New York native of Puerto Rican descent, Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, receive a standing ovation at the ending of its premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Center, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. The musical is set to run for two weeks and will raise money for local arts programs. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
Chicago Tribune Theatre Critic Chris Jones on “Hamilton” success ahead of Chicago close
Chicago Tribune Theatre Critic Chris Jones joins John Williams to reflect on the Hamilton season in Chicago, and how the show has positively impacted the city. Plus, he theorizes on why Hamilton did so well and divulges the best time of year to check out the show before it closes its Chicago run in January.