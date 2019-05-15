Wintrust Business Lunch 5/15/19: The Way We Look At Taxes, Sports Betting, & A New Chocolate?

May 15, 2019
Illinois has some of the highest taxes in the country and it’s at the top of mind with Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage as they wrapped up a heated conversation with the statement, “taxes wont plug the pension hole.” Terry also discussed her most recent article covering student loans since it’s that time of the year again. Frank Sennett is thinking about the day sports betting becomes legal in Chicago, and Amy Guth is fulfilling her sweet tooth and with news of a new kind of chocolate.

 

