What You Should Know Before Jumping On An Electric Scooter…

It’s been a long time coming, but the city of Chicago is finally rolling out electric scooters as a transportation option next month in neighborhoods that don’t have many bike share stations. Steve Grzanich and Mary Wisniewski (Transportation Reporter at Chicago Tribune) shared the details of the city’s plan for electric scooters, the main purpose of the scooters, and what Chicagoans should know before going for a cruise (like always wear a helmet).