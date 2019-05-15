× The Top Five@5 (05/15/19): ‘Harry Potter’ finally watches an episode of ‘Game Of Thrones’, Stephen A. Smith isn’t happy about NBA Draft Lottery results, a Florida man calls 911 on comedian Ahmed Ahmed, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, May 15th, 2019:

In newly released audio, American Airlines pilots angrily confronted a Boeing official about a computer anti-stall system just weeks after the October crash of a Lion 737 Max, and four months before a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia. Senator Bob Menendez ripped a State Department official during a hearing after she brushed off questions about a nuclear arms treaty. ‘Harry Potter’ actor Daniel Radcliffe admits that he’s finally watched an episode of ‘Game Of Thrones’ for the first time. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith did not take the NBA draft lottery well, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3639944/3639944_2019-05-16-011044.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!