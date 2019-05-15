× The Reality & Importance of Balancing Career, your Passions and Mom Life

Ali Goodman is a Chicago based actress, writer, podcaster, wife and mom of two. We talk about how she juggles her passion for acting, podcasting and being a mom. Ali is so real and authentic when it comes to opening up about her life, especially when talking about her kids, the youngest being on the Autism spectrum. She spreads so much awareness of the topic and the realities of special needs parenting, along with her humor. Ali is so amazing and relatable! You definitely want to listen to her podcast “Acting up with Ali Goodman” everywhere podcasts are available and follow her on Instagram @alirealtoreel.

This episode is brought to you by my fabulous sponsors Ethos Training Systems. Check out their new member promo at www.ethostrainingchi.com/memberships.