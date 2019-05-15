× The Opening Bell 5/15/19: Job Market Soars But American Family Improvements Lag Behind

Its been over a decade since the 2008 financial crisis, but even with the economic recovery since then, many Americans are going through rough patches with everyday life. Stephen Zuckerman (Vice President and Health Policy S. Fellow at the Urban Institute) noted that the recent Urban Institute research detailed 4 in 10 Americans struggling with housing payments, healthcare, food availability and much more. Steve Grzanich then shifted the focus locally to when the electric scooters will be all over the city later this summer, but Mary Wisniewski (Transportation Reporter at Chicago Tribune) reminded listeners that Chicago was slow to roll these out to learn from other cities and here is sharing what everyone should know about them.