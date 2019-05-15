× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.15.19: Trump Hotel customers down, Phil’s Flash Fry, renting vs. buying, Tiger Woods lawsuit

John Williams invites Washington Post Political Reporter David Fahrenthold to address the Trump Organization claim that the reason for a lack of business at the Trump Hotel in Chicago is the city’s gun violence. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel gives John his Momotaro review, and responds to John’s review of Aba. Plus, he answers your questions about where to eat what in Phil’s Flash Fry. Bob Westrick of Private Vista gives tips for those winning the lottery lately, and those deciding between buying and renting homes. Finally, Attorney and “Legal Face-Off” Host Rich Lenkov explains why he thinks the lawsuit against Tiger Woods in the drunk driving death of his employee will make it to a jury in spite of his subjective opinion on the case.