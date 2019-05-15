Steve Cochran Full Show 05.15.19: Remembering Tim Conway and Saying Goodbye to Mayor Emanuel

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Steve Cochran

Today on the Steve Cochran Show! On the heels of his last couple days in office, Mayor Rahm Emanuel stops by the studio to give Steve Cochran some love and share his future fishing plans after he steps down.  John Da Cosse returns with another exciting episode of “Fact or Fiction” where he takes on listeners with unbelievable facts.  And if you didn’t think that was enough show, we also get a call from “President Trump” to share some insight from inside the White House!

