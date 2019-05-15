× Roe Conn Full Show (5/15/19): Ald. Brendan Reilly supports Mayor-elects Lightfoot’s changes to ‘aldermanic privilege,’ Americas sexiest accent, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, May 15th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the arrest of Chicago Alderman Proco ‘Joe’ Moreno, Ald. Brendan Reilly reacts to sweeping changes to ‘Aldermanic Privilege’ being proposed Mayor-elect Lor Lightfoot, CNET.com’s Alfred Ng explains whether or not Facebook is listening to your conversations, comedian Ahmed Ahmed talks about an incident involving an audience member in Florida wherein the police were called because Ahmed’s jokes made light of terrorism, the Top Five@5 features the full 911 tape from the incident involving Ahmed Ahmed, Vice President of Innovation for the Museum of Broadcast Communications Justin Kulvosek plays #NewsOrRuse to promote the new “Louder Than Words: Rock, Power, and Politics” exhibit, and the gang discusses a new survey that finds “Texan” as the sexiest accent in America.

