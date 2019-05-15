Private Vista Partner Bob Westrick: Don’t take your lottery money in lump sum if…

A pedestrian walks past a sign offering property for sale in Monterey Park, California on March 19, 2019. - The Los Angeles metro area is one of the worst areas in the country for first-time home buyers, according to a study released by Bankrate.com, which analyzed the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the country with Los Angeles finishing behind San Francisco as the worst for first-time home buyers. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Private Vista Partner Bob Westrick joins John Williams to advise on lottery winnings after a man in Wisconsin took his $704 million in the lump sum.  And, Bob explains the benefits of buying a home versus renting in today’s economy, and when it comes to investments. Plus, is $1 million enough? Bob answers.

