MVPP: Footprints of Recovery works to end stigma around mental health

Melissa Rocchi has spent the last 15 years of her career working in clinical operations, program development, admissions, clinical therapy and professional development. Now she helps engage the community in ending the stigma around mental health & substance abuse with Footprints to Recovery. Footprints to Recovery, a national addiction treatment provider, takes a grassroots approach to raising awareness and reducing stigma during May’s National Mental Health Month.

#Find The Reason pledge here: https://footprintstorecovery.com/EndTheStigma/