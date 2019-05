× Mayor Emanuel on his final few days as Mayor of Chicago: ‘I came to make sure the city got its swagger back’

Mayor Rahm Emanuel stopped by the Steve Cochran Show for his final visit on the show as the Mayor of Chicago. He said he’s working until the very last moment he’s in office. He’s going to miss the job but he’s proud of where the city is at this time. He’s most proud of giving kids Pre K, full day kindergarten and free community college. He’s going to miss all the kids that he’s met.