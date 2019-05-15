× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-15-19: “The Bulls are bad at basketball and tanking”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include 5 Chicago hospitals getting a ‘D’ grade for patient safety, former 1st Ward alderman Joe Moreno being charged with insurance fraud and obstruction of justice, the Chicago accent being ranked the sexiest in America, the Bulls getting the 7th pick in June’s NBA Draft, the Cubs beating the Reds, the Sox losing to the Indians and a playoff hockey game being played in some mid-rate dumb city.