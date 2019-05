× Jacob Tage talks new album, performs LIVE on the Nick Digilio Show

Singer/songwriter Jacob Tage drops by the Allstate Skyline Studio to talk about his upcoming album “Opie” and talks about his development as a songwriter and some of his favorite venues in the city.

