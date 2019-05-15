Is Facebook listening to our conversations to serve us targeted ads?
CNET reporter Alfred Ng joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about research he’s done on whether-or-not Facebook is surreptitiously listening to our conversations in-order to serve better ads. Alfred also discusses the extremely advanced hacking software used to take over the phones of WhatsApp users without their knowledge.
