× Interesting facts about Goofus and Gallant from Highlights that you probably didn’t know

Do you remember reading the Highlights Magazine for Children feature — Goofus and Gallant? Christine French Cully, Editor in Chief for Highlights for Children joined us over the phone to chat about the history of the family-owned magazine, as well as the origin and development of Goofus and Gallant.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.