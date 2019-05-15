× ‘Hamlet’ director Barbara Gaines: “There’s nothing like the repertory company that is Chicago theater”

Barbara Gaines, founder and artistic director of the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the current production of Shakespeare’s enduring masterpiece “Hamlet.” Barbara talks about why she decided to bring “Hamlet” back, the difficulty in finding something new in a play that everyone knows, the 20th anniversary of the theater being at Navy Pier, how this production is different than the previous production, the importance of having limitations as an artist, how she deals with performance anxiety, the incredible cast working on this show and the rich history of Chicago theater.

