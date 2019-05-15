× Former NFL player and Super Bowl hero Kelvin Hayden: “To come back home and finish my career in Chicago was like a dream”

Former NFL player Kelvin Hayden and Brad Ehrlich, Chief Operating Officer, Orangetheory Fitness, Illinois, join Justin on Extension 720 to talk about this weekend’s Worlds Largest HIIT Class at Wrigley Field. Brad discusses why they want to break the world’s largest workout record, how Orangetheory is all about activating the body and the effort to raise awareness for ALS. Kelvin talks about why he became interested in this event, why he believes in the importance of fitness, the evolution of working out, the amount of preparation that goes into getting ready for an NFL game, his experience playing in the Super Bowl against the Bears and ending his career playing with the Bears.

