The Fear Experiment aims to push you past your anxieties and out of your comfort zone

Coming up this weekend is The Fear Experiment at the Park West. Justin heads to a closed dress rehearsal at the Park West and talks to creator Saya Hillman about her goal of getting people out of their comfort zone. The whole idea of The Fear Experiment is to get you to do something you’ve never done and push past your anxieties. We also hear from Jessica Williams and Aranda Stathers, two students who will be on the big stage in Lincoln Park on Saturday night. What did they learn from being a part of The Fear Experiment?

