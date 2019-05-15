× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #13: Performance Anxiety

Another packed Extension 720 tonight. The theme: Performance anxiety. We take you to the Park West where The Fear Experiment encourages you to push past your anxieties and comfort zone. Actor A. Salahuddin II chats about his performance in the upcoming Comedy Central series, “South Side.” Former NFL player Kelvin Hayden tells us what it’s like to play on the biggest stage in the world…Super Bowl Sunday. The great Barbara Gaines has spent her life in theater and chats about being at the helm of the new production of “Hamlet” at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. And what would a show about performance be without a live performance? Luckily, we have the great Chicago band Dehd to play a couple of songs from their great new record. The stage is set. Let’s do this.

