× Epcot’s Flower and Garden Festival is Filled with Music, Food, Flowers and FUN for the Whole Family!

The International Flower and Garden Festival at Epcot Center has been “growing” for 26 years and Eric Darden the Horticultural Director has been there since the beginning and joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Eric shares the journey from the start and how the festival has changed over the years… adding days and topical topiaries to hilight latest big screen Disney hits and favorite characters. Listen as Eric fills us in on ways that the Flower and Garden elements have become educational conversation starters in fun experiences, educational gardens or as part of the global landscapes on stops of the World Showcase. When it come to food and music, the festival has you covered with multiple chef collaborations using ingredients grown on property and 270 shows and concerts with some of most popular bands from all eras and musical tastes. Truly the most beautiful time to be at one of the best destinations for family fun, for more information and to see what is happening at Epcot and all the amazing places Walt Disney World has to experience check out www.disneyworld.disney.go.com