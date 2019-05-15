× Dr. John Duffy on the importance of sleep and family routines

Dr. John Duffy is a clinical psychologist, best-selling author, and national speaker on relationships, parenting, teens and families. He joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss the importance of sleep for teen mental health, the benefits of establishing a family routine, and more.

For more information on Dr. Duffy, his books, and his podcast, visit DrJohnDuffy.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.