Dr. John Duffy on the importance of sleep and family routines

Posted 2:49 PM, May 15, 2019, by

Dr. John Duffy along with Bill and Wendy. (WGN Radio)

Dr. John Duffy is a clinical psychologist, best-selling author, and national speaker on relationships, parenting, teens and families. He joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss the importance of sleep for teen mental health, the benefits of establishing a family routine, and more.

For more information on Dr. Duffy, his books, and his podcast, visit DrJohnDuffy.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.