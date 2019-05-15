× Comedian Ahmed Ahmed to Florida man who called 911 about his jokes: “Thank you sir for the publicity.”

Ahmed Ahmed’s performance at a comedy club Florida prompted a man who attended to call 911 the next day to complain about a certain joke the comedian was telling on stage. Ahmed Ahmed now joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to give his side of the story.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3639939/3639939_2019-05-16-005039.64kmono.mp3

