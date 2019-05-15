Comedian Ahmed Ahmed to Florida man who called 911 about his jokes: “Thank you sir for the publicity.”

Posted 7:59 PM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55PM, May 15, 2019

Comedian Ahmed Ahmed: An audience member called 911 after attending comedian Ahmed Ahmed's show at 'Off The Hook Comedy Club' on May 12. The caller said Ahmed asked the audience how many Middle Eastern people were there, according to a 911 call released by the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Ahmed Ahmed’s performance at a comedy club Florida prompted a man who attended to call 911 the next day to complain about a certain joke the comedian was telling on stage. Ahmed Ahmed now joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to give his side of the story.

