Comedian Ahmed Ahmed to Florida man who called 911 about his jokes: “Thank you sir for the publicity.”
Ahmed Ahmed’s performance at a comedy club Florida prompted a man who attended to call 911 the next day to complain about a certain joke the comedian was telling on stage. Ahmed Ahmed now joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to give his side of the story.
