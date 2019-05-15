× Bill and Wendy Show Full Show 5.15.19: Who Am I?

Christine French Cully, Editor in Chief for Highlights for Children joined us to chat the history and origin of Goofus and Gallant. Dr. John Duffy talks about the importance of good habits and how to build them. Bill and Wendy play another game for “The Who” concert tickets. And find out the average lifespan and usage of the average American couch.

