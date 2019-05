× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.15.19: The slippery slope of soap

Do you wash your legs in when you shower? Washing your legs in the shower has become a huge Twitter debate and everyone’s divided, including us. Bill and Wendy discuss this and much more on today’s edition of the bonus hour.



