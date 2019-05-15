× Attorney and “Legal Face-Off” Host Rich Lenkov on Tiger Woods’ lawsuit: “This is a case about personal responsibility”

Attorney and “Legal Face-Off” Host Rich Lenkov joins John Williams to describe Illinois’ Dram Shop laws after Tiger Woods was sued in the drunk driving death of one of his employees. He gives his subjective opinion of that case, and predicts how far the case will go. Listeners call in with insight into the restaurant and bartending business.