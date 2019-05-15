× Actor and ‘South Side’ star Sultan A. Salahuddin II: “I am very proud of this project and I love it like a newborn child”

Sultan A. Salahuddin II, star of the new Comedy Central series, “South Side,” joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about how this project has been a labor of love, the many ways the show is relatable, why they had to make this in Chicago, the long legacy of television shows set in Chicago, co-creating the non-profit, Lane 44, which will give young people on the South Side the opportunity to learn about film production and work alongside department heads, where his love of entertainment and production comes from, the differences between being in a writers room and being in front of the camera and the importance of communication to making a successful show.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.