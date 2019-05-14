“Zombie raccoons” have been spotted in the Chicago area, here’s what you need to know to keep you and your pets safe

Posted 8:05 PM, May 14, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:56PM, May 14, 2019

A young racoon sits on a tree at the wildlife park Edersee in Edertal-Hemfurth, western Germany on August 20, 2013. (UWE ZUCCHI/AFP/Getty Images)

Managing Director at Landmark Pest Management, Rebecca Fyffe joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to explain how distemper causes “zombie raccoons,” tips for protecting pets from distemper, and how to recognize the symptoms of distemper. Plus, Rebecca offers advice to Kevin Powell on dealing with a skunk infestation in his backyard.

