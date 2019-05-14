Chicago White Sox's James McCann celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Tim Anderson off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
White Sox Catcher James McCann: I Needed To Get Back To Who I Was
White Sox catcher, James McCann, joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about his strong start to the 2019 season and what he’s seen from pitcher Lucas Giolito, who’s had a bounce back year as well. James also shares some perspective on how his family helps him when he goes through a hitting slump.