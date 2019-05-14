× What is the most important philosophy book of all-time?

He’s back! And better than ever! One of our favorite guests returns to the show tonight! Al Gini, The Download’s (and now Extension 720’s) resident philosopher, joins Justin to make the argument that “Man’s Search for Meaning” is the most important philosophy book of all-time. Al talks about what philosophy means to him, why he believes “Man’s Search for Meaning” is so important, his experience meeting the author of the book Viktor E. Frankl, what he learned from “Man’s Search for Meaning” and the differences between being “book smart” and “street smart.”

